Ethiopia restores mobile internet after 5-month blackout

Ethiopia restored mobile internet on Friday five months after the service was terminated across the country.

The Ethiopian government did not explain the reason for the blackout at the time nor has it given reason for the mobile internet restoration.

However, the mobile internet blackout occurred in November, in a period of heightened tension within the ruling coalition Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and reports of sporadic ethnic clashes.

In recent months, internal political wrangling among four coalition partners of EPRDF, Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Amhara National Democratic Movement, South Ethiopia People’s Democratic Movement and Oromo People’s Democratic Organisation (OPDO), has cast fears about the stability of the nation of about 100 million people.

Ethiopia is also reeling from persistent deadly protests since 2016 especially in the two most populous regional states of Amhara and Oromia over alleged political and economic marginalisation.

The five-month mobile internet blackout however didn’t affect Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa which is home to more than 140 diplomatic missions and hosts the AU and UNECA headquarters.

It is thought the great majority of Ethiopia’s 57.4 million or so mobile phone subscribers use their handsets to access and send information through the internet. (Xinhua/NAN)