Zimbabwe doctors end month-long strike

Zimbabwean junior doctors returned to work Tuesday after ending their month-long strike over pay, the state-controlled Herald newspaper reported.

The strike crippled service delivery at public hospitals with some major departments at the hospitals being completely shut down.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association said in a statement that they had called off the strike after reaching an agreement with the Health Services Board after the intervention of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The government increased the doctors’ on-call allowances from 1.50 U.S. dollars per hour to 7.50 dollars for 160

working hours per month.

According to the agreement, the sum will be paid on an unclaimable basis at the rate of 1,200 dollars per month for

the junior doctor while night duty allowances have been reviewed to an unclaimable sliding scale rate from 217

dollars to 303 dollars per month.

The government also promised to improve drug and equipment supply at the public health institutions.

Zimbabwe’s public health system has deteriorated over the years due to economic challenges faced by the nation,

with brain drain, poor working conditions and shortage of drugs and equipment among the major challenges.

(Xinhua/NAN)