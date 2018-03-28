Presidential run-off election will hold March 31, Sierra Leone’s NEC reassures

Related News

The Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) has assured the voters in the country that the country’s run-off presidential election would hold on March 31 as scheduled.

The commission gave the assurance in a statement issued by NEC Chairman, Mohamed Conteh, on Wednesday in Freetown.

Mr Conteh said that the commission continued to prepare for the elections; guided by constitution of Sierra Leone, 1991; and the country’s Public Elections Act, 2012.

“NEC is proceeding with enhancement of the electoral process, following decisions with the two remaining candidates and their parties, mediated by African former Heads- of-State on Monday in Freetown.’’

In a separate statement, Mr Conteh said the commission had reversed its earlier announced councillorship result for Ward 92 Kono District, Eastern District.

“The general public is informed that the declaration of result for Ward 9, Kono District that earlier declared Mohamed Keyed, candidate for the Coalition for Change, as winner has been reversed.

“The National Electoral Commission hereby declares Mattu Sumana candidate of the All Peoples Congress (APC), who having polled 1669 the highest number of valid votes cast, duly elected Councillor of Ward 92, Kono District.

“Any inconvenience is regretted.’’ (NAN)