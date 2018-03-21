Kenya Airways puts 9-month pretax loss at $59 million

Kenyan airplane used to illustrate the story.

Kenya Airways says its nine-month pretax loss stood at 5.97 billion shillings ($59.03 million) and after-tax loss, 6.1 billion shillings.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Sebastian Mikosz, said on Wednesday in Nairobi that the loss was due to a prolonged election period in the country and rising fuel prices.

“Elections contributed to a 20 per cent drop in domestic traffic,” Mikosz said.

The Acting Chief Financial Officer, Hellen Mwariri, also told Reuters that the airline’s nine-month operating profit, however, stood at 1.3 billion shillings.

Kenya spent most of 2017 conducting elections. Effects of drought also retarded the country’s economic growth.

The airline, which is changing its financial year to match the calendar year, said that the number of its passenger stood at 3.4 million in the nine months which ended in December.

The airline completed a $2 billion debt restructuring in November as part of revival plans after a drop in Kenyan travel.

It is also facing high financing costs on new Boeing jets, which resulted in the country’s biggest ever corporate loss of 26 billion shillings in its 2016 financial year.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.