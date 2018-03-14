Mauritius president rejects calls to resign over financial misconduct allegations

Mauritius President, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim

Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim rejected calls for her to resign over accusations of financial misconduct and will provide evidence to debunk these, her office said in a statement on Wednesday.

In February, local L’express newspaper said Gurib-Fakim had used a credit card issued by an international non-governmental organisation to buy clothes and jewellery in Italy and Dubai.

She has denied any wrongdoing and said she had refunded all the money in question.

Recently, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said Gurib-Fakim, the first woman to hold the largely ceremonial role, would step down on March 12.

However, she contradicted this in a statement published on the website of her office on Wednesday.

“Her Excellency rejects any resignation prospect.

“She is ready to take legal action before the courts to defend herself against the slanderous accusations,” the State House statement said.

Report says Mauritius is trying to shift an economy mostly focused on sugar, textiles and tourism toward offshore banking, business outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.

The report in the L’express newspaper said Gurib-Fakim had used a credit card issued by Planet Earth Institute, an organisation which supports education by offering scholarships.

The president had served as an unpaid director of the NGO and that the credit card was to be used to pay for the promotion of a doctorate programme named after the president.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.