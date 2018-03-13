Diamond found from poor Lesotho sold for $40 million in Belgium

Diamonds (Photo Credit: WORD UP 411)

One of the world’s largest diamonds has been sold for $40 million, mining company Gem Diamonds Limited said Tuesday.

The company said the 910 carat diamond, which is the fifth-largest gem-quality diamond ever found and bigger than a golf ball, was sold on tender in the Belgian city of Antwerp to an undisclosed bidder.

The “D” colour Type IIa specimen was found in January in the Letseng mine in the small southern Africa nation of Lesotho, said Gem Diamonds Limited.

Lesotho is a small, impoverished country surrounded entirely by South Africa.

A rough diamond from Botswana, believed to be the biggest uncut diamond found in a century, sold for 53 million dollars in September.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.