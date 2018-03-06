Zambia arrests 41 Ugandan herbalists for unlawful stay

Zambia map

Immigration authorities in Zambia have arrested 41 Ugandan herbalists for staying unlawfully in the country, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Ugandan herbalists were arrested on Sunday at a lodge in Lusaka, the country’s capital where they had gathered to elect leaders of their ”illegal association of Ugandan herbalists”, Namati Nshinka, Immigration Department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that all the 41 Ugandan herbalists failed to produce travel or immigration documentation at the time of arrest and have since been detained.

Zambia, he said, has witnessed an upswing in the number of foreign nationals trading in herbal products, most of which have not been tested and certified safe by competent authorities.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.