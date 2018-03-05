Zambia repatriates 47 illegal immigrants

Related News

Immigration authorities in Zambia on Monday said 46 Ethiopians and a French national had been deported for entering the country illegally.

Immigration Department spokesperson, Namati Nshinka, said in a statement that the deportation was conducted between February 23 and March 1 after the affected foreigners concluded their prison sentences for unlawful entry into Zambia.

“The 46 Ethiopians were among 70 people from Ethiopia arrested on October 15, 2017 in an operation conducted in Lusaka,’’ he added.

According to him, 24 other Ethiopians are still serving their various prison sentences in the country.

(Xinhua/NAN)