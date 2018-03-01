27 killed in eastern Congo violence

Related News

Authorities on Thursday said 27 people have been killed during attacks by a rebel group in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province since the weekend.

Hope Sabini, Deputy Provincial Governor, said that the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) militia group attacked several villages in Rutshuru area over several days,

He said nineteen civilians were killed as well as eight rebels.

The FDLR are mostly Rwandan Hutu fighters, whom Human Rights Watch and other organisations have accused of carrying out murders, mutilations and rape.

Numerous militias and rebel groups are active in the troubled provinces of North and South Kivu.

Some conflicts have ethnic components, many are also about control of the country’s lucrative natural mineral resources.

(dpa/NAN)