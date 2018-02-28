10 killed in Egypt train accident

Related News

Authorities said two trains collided in Egypt’s Nile Delta province of Beheira on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people.

The ministry said 21 others were injured in the collision.

The accident took place when two carriages of a passenger train broke off and rammed into a nearby goods train, the Egyptian news portal al-Youm al-Saba reported, citing the province’s security chief.

Transport Minister, Hesham Arafat, left Cairo to visit the site of the collision, state-run newspaper al-Ahram said.

Egypt has seen several railway tragedies in recent years.

In August, more than 40 people were killed in a collision between two passenger trains in Egypt’s coastal city of Alexandria.

In the aftermath, the chief of the country’s state-run railways authority resigned and the government promised to upgrade the service.

Egypt’s worst rail disaster took place in 2002 when a passenger train caught fire, killing more than 360 people. (dpa/NAN)