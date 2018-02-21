No lavish birthday celebration as Zimbabwe’s Mugabe turns 94

Related News

Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, who ruled the country with an iron fist for decades, turned 94 on Wednesday, with no lavish celebrations like previous years.

This will be his first birthday since being ousted in a military coup in 2017.

February 21 is still a holiday in the southern African nation, but, unlike in previous years, huge amounts of money have not been spent on extravagant celebrations or outlandish birthday cakes.

Mr. Mugabe ally and former government minister, Jonathan Moyo, who fled the country after November’s coup, posted a picture to Facebook that he said showed Mugabe and his wife marking the occasion at their Harare home.

Mugabe, known for his penchant for Savile Row suits, was immaculately dressed, but sat slumped in his chair, while his wife, often derided for her expense tastes as “Gucci Grace,” was dressed in bright pink.

The much-loathed former first lady gave a slight smile, in contrast to a picture of her released earlier this week with her husband and the chief of the African Union in which she appeared decidedly unhappy.

The Mugabes were allowed to stay in Zimbabwe after the coup that brought current leader Emmerson Mnangagwa to power.

The former liberation hero was also reportedly given a generous retirement package.

In 2017, Mr. Mugabe, for his 93rd birthday, had a cake weighing 93 kgs, a symbol many found distasteful in a country mired in economic crisis.

(dpa/NAN)