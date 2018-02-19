Garbage hill kills 17 in Mozambique

Related News

At least 17 people died and several others were injured in Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, on Monday when a pile of garbage collapsed.

The 15-metre pile collapsed due to heavy rain, officials said.

It also buried seven houses, Reuters reports.

Reports said the collapse happened at around 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) in the impoverished Hulene neighbourhood, which is around 10 km (6 miles) from the centre of Maputo. The houses were built illegally and authorities had previously asked the residents to leave, officials said.

A councilor for Ka Mavota Municipal District, Despedida Rita, told reporters that, “Up to now 17 dead bodies were recovered.

“We fear more might be unaccounted for. So we will keep searching for bodies buried underneath the garbage pile,” he added.