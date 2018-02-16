Ethiopia declares state of emergency

Related News

Ethiopia on Friday announced state of emergency after Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn announced his intention to step down amid unrest and political crisis.

The state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said “The ruling EPRDF coalition’s council met and decided to impose emergency rule in the Horn of Africa country.”

The announcement did not say how long the rule would be in place.

The prime minister’s resignation followed a wave of strikes and demonstrations demanding the release of more opposition leaders.

Over 6,000 political prisoners have been freed since January as the government struggled to placate discontent.

(Reuters/NAN)