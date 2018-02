Related News

Morgan Tsvangirai, a longtime opposition leader of Zimbabwe, has died.

His death was announced by his political party, the Movement for Democratic Change, on Wednesday night. He was 65.

Mr. Tsvangirai reportedly suffered colon cancer prior to his death.

He served as Zimbabwe’s prime minister with Robert Mugabe as president under a power-sharing arrangement that lasted between 2009 and 2013.

