Explosion hits mosque in Libyan city of Benghazi

Explosion hits mosque in Libyan city of Benghazi. [Photo credit: Leadership Newspaper]

An explosion took place at a mosque in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Friday, residents said.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Two weeks ago, around 35 people were killed by a twin bombing at a mosque in the same city.

NAN reports that on January 23, a twin car bombing in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi killed 35, with about 60 people wounded.

Medical officials said the first blast on January 23, Tuesday evening hit worshippers leaving a mosque in Benghazi’s central Al Salmani district.

The second, about 15 minutes later, inflicted a large number of casualties among people who had gathered at the scene.

Senior security officials were among the casualties.

The toll was one of the highest from a single attack since Libya slid into turmoil after the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Benghazi is controlled by the Libyan National Army, which is led by powerful eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar and was battling Islamists and other opponents in the port city until late 2017.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Frank Bassey

    Group of Killer faithful. Wasting blood for their Allah.