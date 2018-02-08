Last Kenyan TV shut down by govt back on air – Management

Related News

Citizen TV, the last of three television stations shut down by the Kenyan government, resumed transmission on Thursday, the channel said on its twitter feed.

Authorities shut three private stations nine days ago after they planned to live-stream the symbolic presidential inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

NAN reports that on February 1, a Kenyan high court has suspended a government shutdown of three private TV channels that was prompted by their coverage of Mr. Odinga’s self-proclaimed presidential inauguration, one of the channels reported on its twitter feed.

On Tuesday, opposition leaders defied authorities, went ahead with a ceremony to swear in Mr. Odinga as “president of the people” at a mass meeting in the capital, Nairobi.

Government shut down NTV, Citizen TV & KTN News signals.

(Reuters/NAN)