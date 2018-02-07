Egypt opens Gaza crossing

Related News

The Egyptian authorities on Wednesday for the first time, announced the opening of the Rafah Crossing with the Gaza Strip in both directions for three days, according to the Palestinian embassy in Cairo.

The embassy said in a statement that the crossing will remain open in both directions till Friday to allow stranded Gazans to get through.

It is the first time that the crossing has opened in 2018.

Egypt used to open the crossing for three days every month or two for stranded travellers, including students studying abroad, and people with work permit or residency in other countries.

The Gaza Strip has seven border crossings linking it to the outside world, but six of them have been blockaded by Israel since 2007, except the Rafah crossing controlled by Egypt.

(Xinhua/NAN)