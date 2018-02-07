After 436 deaths, South Sudan declares end of cholera outbreak

Related News

South Sudan’s health ministry and World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the end of cholera outbreak in the strife-torn country, where 436 people have died from the disease since July 2017.

Health Minister, Riek Kok, said in Juba that “today (Wednesday) we declare an end to the cholera outbreak that affected the country from June 18, 2016 to December 18 2017.”

The outbreak was declared in South Sudan on July 22, 2016.

Mr. Kok said the ministry documented 20,438 cases with 436 deaths in 26 counties during the 18 months of outbursts.

He said the last confirmed cholera case was reported in al Sabah hospital, Juba, in December 2017.

He added that “as we declare the end of cholera outbreak, the public is encouraged to continue observing the preventive measures to avoid cholera and other diarrheal diseases.”

He said the outbreak was the longest and largest cholera epidemic ever recorded in terms of scale and spread in the country.

The minister said the outbreak was successfully interrupted through joint efforts from health partners and donors like Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

(Xinhua/NAN)