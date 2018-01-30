Africa inaugurates single air transport market

Related News

The African Union, AU, on Monday inaugurated a Single African Air Transport Market, aimed at enhancing connectivity among member nations and ensuring cheaper continental flights.

The market is a flagship project of the AU Agenda 2063 to create a single unified air transport market in Africa, liberalise civil aviation and engender economic integration of the continent.

AU President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and the chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki, launched the market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the close of the 30th AU Summit.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Kagame said Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe would lead the continent in ensuring full implementation of the market.

“I’m glad that we can achieve some of these now or tomorrow, especially this particular project. I am happy for associating myself with the progress that we have made so far,” he said.

Mr. Kagame thanked the AU Commission for its efforts towards ensuring the floating of the market which he said “is very important for the development of our continent in line with our many projects that will take us to our wishes for the year 2063”.