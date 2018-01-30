Tension in Kenya as opposition supporters gather for ‘swearing in’ of Raila Odinga

Related News

Several hundred supporters of Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga, gathered on Tuesday morning at a park in downtown Nairobi, determined to “swear in as president” their leader who boycotted a re-run election in 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term in November after winning the repeat presidential election in October that Mr. Odinga boycotted due to doubts it would be free and fair.

Mr. Kenyatta had also been declared winner of the August election, but the Supreme Court later nullified that result, over irregularities.

Mr. Odinga said the October election was “fake” and earlier said a “people’s assembly” would swear him in on Dec. 12.

That did not happen, and a new event was planned for Tuesday.

By 0600 GMT, about 400 people were gathered in Uhuru Park, near Nairobi’s main business district.

Although the police had said they would prohibit any illegal assemblies on Tuesday, there were no uniformed police in the park and no anti-riot officers or vehicles.

Local radio station Capital FM reported that supporters had been granted permission by Kenyan authorities to use the park.

Police and government spokesman were not immediately reachable for comment on that report.

Opposition supporters claim Mr. Odinga won the August vote.

“The swearing in that will happen today is legitimate based on the Aug. 8, 2017 election,” said hairdresser Benta Akinyi, 32, standing near other opposition supporters blowing horns and whistles.

“Odinga is the one we recognise as the president and that is why we are swearing him in.”

(Reuters.NAM)