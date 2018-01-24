Egypt’s al-Sisi submits presidential re-election bid

Related News

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday submitted to the high election commission his bid for a second term in office, a local media report said.

According to the report, Bahaa Abu Shoqa, spokesman for al-Sisi’s campaign, handed the candidacy papers to the commission.

Al-Sisi came to power in 2014, a year after he led the overthrow of the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi.

So far, he is the only candidate who submitted his papers for the election, scheduled to take place over three days beginning on March 26.

Sami Annan, former army chief of staff, was banned from running on Tuesday after the military announced that he was facing investigation on suspicion of breaching military regulations.

Opposition rights lawyer Khaled Ali is now the only person aside from al-Sisi who has announced a bid for the presidency.

He had yet to present his papers to the election committee.

Report says Al-Sisi is widely expected to win.

(dpa/NAN)