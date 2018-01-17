Seven children die after eating poisonous sea turtle

Sea Turtle
Sea Turtle (Photo Credit: National Geographic Kids)

Seven children died of food poisoning after eating sea turtle, officials in Madagascar said on Wednesday.

The children, between a few months and 4 years old, were from the same family in the north of the island off the East African coast.

“Seven children died on January 8 and 9, including two infants after breastfeeding whose mothers had eaten the turtle meat,” Said Borohany, a medical inspector, said.

Sea turtles are a protected species in Madagascar, but people still eat them.

Between November and March, the animals feed on toxic algae that lines the seabed, and the toxins can be found in their flesh.

“This kind of case occurs every year at this time,” said Manitra Rakotoarivony, Director of Health Promotion at the Health Ministry.

“Yet we go down to these areas to explain that locals should not eat this meat,” he added.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.