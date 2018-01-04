Zimbabwe road accidents claim 136 during festival season

Related News

Police in Zimbabwe said 136 people died in about 1,400 road traffic accidents during the festive season covering December 15, 2017 to January 1, state media reported Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Charity Charamba, told The Herald that another 755 people were injured during the same period, attributing most of the accidents to disregard of road regulations, speeding and faulty vehicles.

“A total of 1,398 accidents were recorded this year compared to 1,396 in 2017.

“136 people died this year compared to 89 in 2017 and 755 people were injured compared to 565 in 2017,” she said.

(Sputnik/NAN)