Four killed in South Africa train collision

A passenger train caught fire in South Africa on Thursday after colliding with a truck and a car, killing four people, emergency officials have said.

The officials said no fewer than 100 people were injured in the accident.

According to Russel Meiring, a spokesperson for ER24 emergency services, the crash took place between the towns of Hennenman and Kroonstad in the central Free State province as reported by a local media.

Video footage showed a fire blazing through at least one carriage, near an overturned truck and car.

Evacuated passengers were seen standing on the roadside with luggage.

While injuries ranged from minor to serious, paramedics treated some victims at the scene and some were rushed to the hospital.