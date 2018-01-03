Crocodile kills tourist in Zimbabwe

Related News

One tourist died and another seriously injured after they were attacked by crocodiles while canoeing in the Matopos National Park, about 40 km south of Bulawayo in southern Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, told Wednesday’s Herald newspaper that the pair was using an air-pumped boat which was not allowed in the crocodile infested dam.

“John Bowman and Rosemary Mitchell were attacked while peddling in the crocodile-infested Mpopoma Dam in the Matopos National Park.

The couple was on holiday together with their colleagues.

“The two were rushed to hospital where Bowman died before arrival while Mitchell is in intensive care unit in Bulawayo,” Farawo said.

He urged tourists to stay away from wild animals, no matter how domesticated, since they remained dangerous.

(Xinhua/NAN)

FAT/SH