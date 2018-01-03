Crocodile kills tourist in Zimbabwe

Crocodiles
Crocodile used to illustrate the story. Photo credit: Clean Malaysia]

One tourist died and another seriously injured after they were attacked by crocodiles while canoeing in the Matopos National Park, about 40 km south of Bulawayo in southern Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, told Wednesday’s Herald newspaper that the pair was using an air-pumped boat which was not allowed in the crocodile infested dam.

“John Bowman and Rosemary Mitchell were attacked while peddling in the crocodile-infested Mpopoma Dam in the Matopos National Park.

The couple was on holiday together with their colleagues.

“The two were rushed to hospital where Bowman died before arrival while Mitchell is in intensive care unit in Bulawayo,” Farawo said.

He urged tourists to stay away from wild animals, no matter how domesticated, since they remained dangerous.

(Xinhua/NAN)

FAT/SH

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.