Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa appoints ex-army chief as vice president

Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has appointed Constantino Chiwenga, former army chief, as one of his two vice-presidents, the state-run broadcasting corporation said on Wednesday.

Mr. Mnangagwa will swear in Mr. Chiwenga and veteran politician Kembo Mohadi as vice presidents on Thursday.

Messrs. Chiwenga and Mohadi were also elevated to similar positions in the ruling ZANU-PF party on Saturday.

Mr. Chiwenga retired from the military on December 19.

His appointment was expected as a reward for leading a de-facto coup in November that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule and brought Mnangagwa to power.

It also adds to signs of a consolidation of power for the army since it turned against the 93-year-old Mr. Mugabe.

Mr. Mnangagwa has appointed several senior military officers to his cabinet and the ruling party’s top decision-making body, the Politburo.

However, he is under pressure from opposition parties and the public to implement political reforms.

