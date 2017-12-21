Five die in Zambia as heavy rain sweeps vehicle into river

Related News

Five people died in northern Zambia’s Nakonde district after the vehicle they were traveling in was swept away by current into a river after heavy rain, the police said on Thursday.

All the deceased are from the same family, said Esther Mwaata-Katongo, a police spokesperson.

She said the incident happened on Tuesday night when the driver attempted to cross a bridge which was flooded.

“Due to heavy water current, the motor vehicle was carried 500 metres away from the bridge and all the passengers and the driver drowned,” the police spokesperson said.

All the bodies have since been retrieved from the river, she added.(Xinhua/NAN)