Mnangagwa opens three-month amnesty window for return of stolen funds

Emmerson-Mnangagwa-ngwena
Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has opened a three-month amnesty window for the return of public funds illegally stashed abroad by individuals and companies.

Mr. Mnangagwa in a statement said on Tuesday that upon the expiration of the amnesty at end of February 2018, the government will arrest and prosecute those who would have failed to comply.

Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was charged with three counts of corruption in offences that allegedly took place two decades ago, was denied bail on Monday and will be detained in custody until his case is heard on Dec 8.

Mr. Chombo, who faces charges including trying to defraud the central bank, was detained after the military seized power in “Operation Restore Legacy”, which it said was meant to remove “criminals” around former President Robert Mugabe.

His lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku, told reporters that he would appeal the magistrate’s ruling in the High Court on Tuesday.

“We are hopeful that the High Court will show independence,” Madhuku said.

The magistrate who detained Mr. Chombo said the former minister could abscond, influence state witnesses or be the target of a mob attack over the allegations that he abused his position.

Mr. Chombo, who was appointed finance minister in October, was among members of the G40 political faction allied to Mugabe and his wife, Grace, who were also expelled from the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Two ousted ZANU-PF Youth League leaders, Kudzanai Chipanga and Innocent Hamandishe, who were both allied to G-40, were also ordered to be detained until Dec. 8.

Some supporters of new president Emmerson Mnangagwa have called for unspecified action against G40 but Mr. Mnangagwa has urged citizens not to undertake any form of “vengeful retribution”.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.