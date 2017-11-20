Kenya Supreme Court upholds Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election Kemi Busari Related News The Supreme Court in Kenya has upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.



Mr. Kenyatta is now to be sworn in for his second term on November 28.



While giving its ruling, the chief justice said, “The court has unanimously determined that the petitions are not merited.”



The petitions were filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga and his party. Mr. Odinga boycotted the election calling for electoral reforms before they are held.



Details later… WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Email

LinkedIn

Print

Telegram

Google

Skype

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Press This



Reddit



DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.