Kenya Supreme Court upholds Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election

The Supreme Court in Kenya has upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Mr. Kenyatta is now to be sworn in for his second term on November 28.
While giving its ruling, the chief justice said, “The court has unanimously determined that the petitions are not merited.”
The petitions were filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga and his party. Mr. Odinga boycotted the election calling for electoral reforms before they are held.
