Fire ravages Cameroon National Assembly complex.

Related News

There was a fire outbreak in the early hours of Friday at the Cameroon National Assembly building in Yaounde.

According to a report on BBC news Friday, there were no reports of casualties and the cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

In this week’s sessions, the national assembly had been discussing the budget.

Pictures and video posted on social media show the upper floors in flames, hours after it first took hold.

After similar outbreaks in 1995 and 2013, this will be the third time the assembly will be ravaged by fire.

Investigations are ongoing, authorities say.