PHOTO NEWS: Zimbabwe Crisis: Mugabe meets military chiefs, negotiators

The embattled Zimbabwe leader, Robert Mugabe, on Thursday met military chiefs and international negotiators.

According to the Zimbabwe Herald, the meeting was attended by Commander General Constantino Chiwenga of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Father Fidelis Mukonori, South African Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo, Zimbabwe Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi and Zimbabwe State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi.

Talks are ongoing in Harare for Mr. Mugabe to step down, but he’s said to have rejected the deal.

Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe (c) in a meeting with the ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, SA Minister of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (in yellow head gear), Zimbabwe Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi and Zimbabwe State Security Minister Cde Kembo Mohadi at State House 16 November 2017. [Photo Credit: herald.co.zw]

