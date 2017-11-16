Johannesburg Mayor gives govt ultimatum over illegal immigrants

Related News

The City of Johannesburg has given the South African Department of Home Affairs an ultimatum to produce a plan to address illegal migration by November 24.

Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba, issued the ultimatum on Thursday demanding Home Affairs Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to produce specific measures, plans and interventions about illegal migrants.

“The minister has until November 24, 2017 to respond.

“Failing which the City will have no option but to pursue the matter through our courts, as undocumented migrants, many of these people make it past our borders and many are forced to live in the fringes of our society in the shadows and with limited protection.

“It is essential that the national government clean up its act and ensure that it takes appropriate steps aimed at the identification and processing of illegal immigrants who reach the city,” said Mashaba.

Mr. Mashaba said the police have arrested 267 illegal immigrants in 11 raids.

Many immigrants are forced into the city and country by social, political and economic factors in their countries.

He also demanded that the national government issue the deserving immigrants with the necessary papers.

(Xinhua/NAN)