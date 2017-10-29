Kenya’s Raila Odinga calls for fresh poll

Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has said in an interview with the Associated Press that the repeat presidential election was a sham and that a new vote should be held within 90 days.

Mr. Odinga said on Sunday that low voter turnout in the election on Thursday, a rerun of an August election, indicated that the process wasn’t valid and that the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is trying to “destroy other institutions of governance in our country,” including the Supreme Court.

Fox News reports Mr. Odinga as saying he is open to dialogue with the Kenyatta camp about holding what he calls a free and fair election, but warns that Kenya is in “grave danger.”

The Supreme Court nullified the August 8 vote after finding what it called irregularities and illegalities in the process.

Less than 35 per cent of voters took part in the re-run after Mr. Odinga called for its boycott.

President Uhuru Kenyatta won the re-run by an overwhelming percentage.

