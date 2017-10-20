Eight people accused of being ‘vampires’ killed in Malawi

Related News

The Police on Friday confirmed that eight people accused of being “vampires’’ were killed by an angry mob in Malawi.

The police spokesperson, Ramsey Mushani, told dpa on Friday that the killings, which took place in Malawi’s south, are based on the belief that “vampires’’ dressed in black enter the homes of sleeping residents to suck their blood.

Mr. Mushani said the latest killing occurred on Thursday in the southern city of Blantyre when a group of angry residents accused an epileptic man of being a vampire and then killed him,

The spokesperson said thirty-one people have been arrested on charges of murder, assault and arson due to the mob killings.

The UN and the U.S. embassy in Malawi issued warnings to foreigners visiting southern Malawi.

Myths and superstitions are deeply entrenched in the nation of 17 million people where almost 40 per cent of adults are illiterate, according to the UN.

NAN reports that no fewer than 100 riot officers were drafted into the region in response to the killings, but terrified armed mobs continued hunting for ‘vampires’ on the streets and set-up road blocks.

(dpa/NAN)