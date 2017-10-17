Zimbabwe bans fruit, vegetable imports as forex crunch deepens

Fruits-and-Vegetables-1024x819

Zimbabwe has banned imports of fruit and vegetables with immediate effect to preserve scarce foreign exchange, the agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

The country which dumped its currency for the U.S. dollar in 2009 because it was wrecked by hyperinflation is now running short of dollars as well as quasi-currency “bond note” introduced last year to ease cash shortages.

Last year Zimbabwe spent more than $80 million on fruit and vegetables, according to national statistics agency, Zimstat.

The produce included tomatoes, onions, carrots, grapes, apples and oranges.

Agriculture Minister, Joseph Made, told the Herald newspaper he had been directed by President Robert Mugabe to stop the importation of fruit and vegetables because “they waste much needed foreign currency.”

Robert Mugabe, President of Zimbabwe
Robert Mugabe, President of Zimbabwe

“This means that the importation of fruit and vegetables will be stopped immediately.

“We are finalising on the exact list of foreign-produced fruits that are occupying shelves in shops,” Mr. Made said.

He declined to comment further when contacted by Media.

Zimbabwe relies heavily on cheaper imports from neighbouring South Africa, its biggest trading partner, and has over the years struggled to produce enough to meet domestic demand.

In June, the government also banned maize imports, saying the country produced enough to satisfy domestic demand.

Mr. Made said the ban would allow local farmers to increase output while saving the country foreign currency.

A majority of banks have stopped giving out cash and when they do, it is in the form of bond coins.

Most Zimbabweans are keeping U.S. dollars at home while those who want to travel or pay for imports buy currency on the black market.

The same thing happened during the period of hyperinflation a decade ago.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.