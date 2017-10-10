Gunmen kill two in attack at Kenya University

Related News

Two staff members were killed and several students injured after gunmen opened fire at the Technical University of Mombasa’s campus in coastal Kwale county on Tuesday, a police official and a witness said.

Two female staff members were killed, and a driver and two police officers were injured, a police official who did not want to be named told Reuters.

A witness who did not want to be named told Reuters she and several other students fled their vehicle when gunmen opened fire on them and saw blood-covered students being carried from the building as police descended on the campus.

The identity of the gunmen was unclear.

Somali militant Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out attacks along the Kenya-Somali border and along the Kenyan coast.

In 2015 they attacked a university in Kenya’s Garissa town, killing 148 students.

(Reuters/NAN)