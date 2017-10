Related News

South Africa’s net foreign reserves rose slightly to 42.651 billion dollars in September from 42.646 billion dollars in August, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Gross reserves rose to 49.384 billion dollars from 46.921 billion dollars, the Central Bank data showed.

The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, decreased to 2.999 billion dollars from 3.133 billion dollars. (Reuters/NAN)