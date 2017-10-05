U.S. expresses concern over violence in Cameroon

Related News

The United States has said it is deeply concerned about violence and the loss of human lives in protests that have taken place in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon since October 1.

Heather Nauert, the spokesperson for the Department of State, in a statement, urged restraint from the Cameroonian Government and the protesters.

Ms. Nauert said “the Cameroonian government’s use of force to restrict free expression and peaceful assembly, and violence by protestors, are unacceptable.

“We urge the Government of Cameroon to respect human rights and freedom of expression, including access to the internet.

“We call on all sides to exercise restraint from further violence, and engage in dialogue for a peaceful, durable resolution,” she said.

Cameroonian authorities have in the past weeks cracked down on protesters and activists seeking greater rights, and now independence, for anglophone Cameroonians.

(NAN)