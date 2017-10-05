U.S. expresses concern over violence in Cameroon

161213064522-01-cameroon-protests-1213-exlarge-169

The United States has said it is deeply concerned about violence and the loss of human lives in protests that have taken place in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon since October 1.

Heather Nauert, the spokesperson for the Department of State, in a statement, urged restraint from the Cameroonian Government and the protesters.

Ms. Nauert said “the Cameroonian government’s use of force to restrict free expression and peaceful assembly, and violence by protestors, are unacceptable.

“We urge the Government of Cameroon to respect human rights and freedom of expression, including access to the internet.

“We call on all sides to exercise restraint from further violence, and engage in dialogue for a peaceful, durable resolution,” she said.

Cameroonian authorities have in the past weeks cracked down on protesters and activists seeking greater rights, and now independence, for anglophone Cameroonians.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.