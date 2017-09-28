Egyptian Court sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader to 25 years in prison

Related News

An Egyptian court on Thursday sentenced the top leader of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, Mohammed Badie, and 15 others to 25 years imprisonment each on charges of inciting violence in August 2013, the media reported.

The court that sat in southern Cairo, also sentenced 77 co-defendants in the same case to 15 years imprisonment each, Egyptian state television reported online.

The convicts also faced charges of subverting state institutions and illegally possessing firearms, the broadcaster added.

All the rulings can be appealed.

The case dates back to August 2013 when angry Islamists attacked state buildings and a Christian school in the southern province of Beni Sueif in response to a deadly security clearance of two sit-ins by Islamists in Cairo.

Scores of people participating in the sit-ins were killed by the security operatives.

In 2013, the army deposed President Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood following mass protests against his rule.

Mr. Badie has since been handed four death sentences in separate cases, all of which have been overturned by Egypt’s top appeal court.

Since Mr. Morsi’s overthrow, Egyptian authorities have rounded up thousands of Islamists and put them on trial for allegedly inciting and participating in violent riots.

The Muslim Brotherhood has repeatedly dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

The Egyptian government insists the country’s judiciary operates independently.

Local and international human rights organisations have condemned the Egyptian government for the mass detentions and trials which have also affected journalists and civil activists.

(dpa/NAN)