100 migrants missing two days after boat sank off Libya

African migrants stranded on a boat coming from Libya wait for rescue services, near Sfax, on the Tunisian coast, on June 4, 2011. Between 200 and 270 migrants fleeing the conflict in neighbouring Libya went missing on June 2 off of Tunisia, while nearly 600 others were rescued alive after their boat capsized. AFP PHOTO / HAFIDH (Photo credit should read HAFIDH/AFP)
African migrants stranded on a boat coming from Libya wait for rescue services, near Sfax, on the Tunisian coast, on June 4, 2011. Between 200 and 270 migrants fleeing the conflict in neighbouring Libya went missing on June 2 off of Tunisia, while nearly 600 others were rescued alive after their boat capsized. AFP PHOTO / HAFIDH (Photo credit should read HAFIDH/AFP)

The UN Migration Agency on Friday said 100 migrants were still missing, two days after their ship sunk off the Libyan coast.

“Forty others who were aboard were rescued and seven others are known to have lost their lives,” the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) added in a tweet.

The ship sank Wednesday off the eastern port of Zuwarah – a well-known migrant smuggling hub – after setting out on Sept. 15.

“Survivors said 130 people had been on board when the boat left the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha,” Ayoub Qasim, the spokesman for the Libyan navy forces, said.

Mr. Qasim told journalists that the incident resulted from a malfunction in the boat’s engine after it ran out of fuel.

Libya has descended into chaos since the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi.

The North African has since emerged as the gateway to Europe for people fleeing war, persecution and poverty.

Hundreds of thousands have made the dangerous journey across Africa and the Mediterranean towards Italy.

Migration flows from Libya to Italy have sharply decreased since July following deals Rome struck with the Libyan coastguard and allegedly, local militias.

Italian Interior Ministry data shows in the year to date, there has been a 21 per cent decrease in migrant landings to Italy, to just over 103,000, compared to the same period of 2016.

However, numbers surged recently, for reasons yet unclear.

According to the IOM, over 2,200 people arrived from September 11 to 17, almost five times more than in the previous week.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.