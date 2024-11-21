Mali Prime Minister Choguel Maïga has been dismissed after he criticised the military rulers’ handling of the transition to civilian rule.

The secretary general of the presidential office, Alfousseyni Diawara, announced the decision on national television, stating that “the duties of the prime minister and the members of the government are terminated.”

The move came after Mr Maïga’s remarks at a rally in Bamako on Saturday, when he accused the junta of unilaterally and indefinitely postponing the transition process initially set to begin on March 26.

Mr Maïga also expressed frustration over the lack of debate on the issue, claiming he has been left to rely on media reports for updates.

While military leader Assimi Goïta had previously promised elections would be held in February, those plans have since been delayed “for technical reasons”, and no new timeline has been provided.

Mr Goïta was among the rebels who overthrew the government in 2020 and became interim president after another coup in 2021.

He then announced a 24-month transition timetable starting in March 2022 to return Mali to civilian rule.

The government has not announced who will replace Mr Maïga as prime minister.

(www.nannews.ng) (dpa/NAN)

