Hezbollah has confirmed the death of its spokesman, Mohammed Afif, in an Israeli attack in Beirut.
He was a “pillar” of Hezbollah’s media and political work, the pro-Iranian group said on Telegram.
Mr Afif was one of the few remaining publicly known faces of Hezbollah after the killing of the group’s leadership and had recently led press conferences.
He was a confidante of the militia’s former Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike at the end of September.
Mr Afif died in an Israeli attack in the densely populated Ras Al Naba district near the centre of Beirut.
At the time of the attack, he was said to have been in an office of the Baath Party, which is active in several Arab countries, including as the party of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad.
According to Lebanese authorities, at least three other people were killed in the attack, and 14 people were injured.
(dpa/NAN)
