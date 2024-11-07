Vice President Kamala Harris has conceded defeat in the US presidential election to Donald Trump in a Washington speech.

Ms Harris, who was bidding to become the first female president, told supporters that she had spoken to Mr Trump and congratulated him.

“Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign,” she said.

Mr Trump was able to regain the White House after securing victories in the key swing states of North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, U.S. broadcasters projected earlier on Wednesday.

Also, as of Wednesday, Mr Trump was leading both in the electoral college votes as well as the popular votes. While he had the majority of the electoral college votes in 2016, Hillary Clinton of the Democratic Party won a majority of the popular votes.

Ms Harris became the Democratic Party nominee for the 5 Nov presidential election after President Joe Biden stepped down from the race and subsequently endorsed her. Her candidacy was also ratified by the delegates of the party during its national convention.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s victory marks a dramatic political comeback to the White House after he lost his re-election in 2020 to Mr Biden.

The President-elect who campaigned using his Make America Great Again(MAGA) is expected to be sworn in on 20 January 2025 alongside his VP-elect JD Vance.

Mr Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine as well as control illegal immigration into the US.

