China said it will continue to work with the United States based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation shortly after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

A foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a regular press conference in Beijing when asked how Mr Trump’s returning to the Oval Office would affect US-China relations.

Chinese strategists expect more fiery rhetoric and potentially crippling tariffs from Mr Trump, who has proposed tariffs on Chinese imports over 60 per cent and ending China’s most-favoured-nation trading status.

“Our policy towards the US is consistent. We will continue to view and handle China-US relations following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” she added.

China sells goods worth more than $400 billion annually to the US and hundreds of billions more in components for products Americans buy from elsewhere.

Analysts say the prospect of a trade war has rattled China’s leadership, who have leant heavily on exports to drive growth as consumers hold off spending in the ailing 19 trillion dollar economy.

(Reuters/NAN)

