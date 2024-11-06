The US presidential election is far from decided, but it appears to be steadily tilting toward former President Donald Trump, according to BBC projections based on early results.
Mr Trump has won two battleground states of Georgia and North Carolina, shrinking Vice President Kamala Harris’ possible paths to victory.
Vote counting continues in other key states but CNN reports that Mr Trump is also leading in five other battleground states.
Race to 270
As of 7 a.m. Nigerian time, it was too early to call the other battleground states — Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada — seen as pivotal to each candidate’s path to victory, although projections suggest Mr Trump is leading in each.
Mr Trump and Ms Harris each need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.
So far, Mr Trump is leading with 247 electoral votes while Ms Harris is behind with 210 votes.
In terms of the popular votes, Mr Trump was ahead in votes cast on Election Day by around 8 per centage points, according to the AP.
Republican Majority
Not only is Mr Trump leading in the presidential election, the Republicans are also expected to take control of both chambers of the Parliament/Congress.
The Republicans have taken control of both the House and the Senate with 51 Senate seats and 184 House members.
The Democrats have so far won 42 Senate seats and 155 in the House.
