Israel’s outgoing head of military intelligence, Aharon Haliva, has apologised and accepted full responsibility for the intelligence failures that allowed the deadly October 7, Hamas attack on Israel.
Mr Haliva, a major-general said he bore “full responsibility for the failure of the intelligence department’’ as he handed over office to his successor, Shlomi Binder.
He said those in leadership positions were expected to take responsibility.
According to him, the military intelligence service has conducted a thorough investigation into the Hamas terrorist attack to enable Israel to tackle future challenges better.
He also warned against the expansion of the Gaza war to the wider region and again called for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry.
He said doing so would ensure the security of Israel and its people in the future.
His successor, Binder, said that the events of Oct. 7 and the unbearable price we had to pay will stay with me forever.
Mr Haliva officially announced his resignation in April.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and the chief of the domestic security service, Ronen Bar, have previously admitted responsibility for the attack.
However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet accepted personal responsibility.
On October 7, Hamas and other groups from the Gaza Strip raided southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting another 250 as hostages.
Israel responded to the massacre with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.
The Hamas-controlled health authority said the number of people killed in the territory since the beginning of the war stands at 40,223, with at least 92,981 other Palestinians injured in the same period.
(dpa/NAN)
