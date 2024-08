Iran’s Vice-President Mohammed Javad Zarif has resigned, leaving President Massud Pezeshkian’s cabinet just 11 days after his appointment.

“I am not satisfied with my work and regret that I have not been able to fulfill expectations,” the moderate politician said on his X platform.

Mr Zarif hinted that the selection of ministers for Pezeshkian ‘s new cabinet had been the reason for his decision.

According to Mr Zarif, at least seven of the 19 ministers nominated were not his first choice.

Mr Zarif’s withdrawal is the second crisis for Mr Pezeshkian since he took office at the end of July, following the killing of the Palestinian militant Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Mr Zarif was Mr Pezeshkian’s right-hand man during his presidential election campaign and, due to his popularity, also played a key role in Pezeshkian ‘s victory.

However, after the election, Mr Zarif and a group of experts were to compile a list of candidates for government posts who would implement promised reforms.

Mr Pezeshkian presented a list on Sunday which observers believe did not match the plans and promises of reform.

Observers assume that Iran’s hardline arch-conservative faction imposed some ministers on Mr Pezeshkian.

Mr Zarif was also one of the key figures for Mr Pezeshkian in the implementation of his new foreign policy line.

Mr Zarif was the country’s chief diplomat between 2013 and 2021 and was able to conclude the international nuclear agreement with the six world powers in 2015 as head of the Iranian negotiating team.

With him and a new team of diplomats, Mr Pezeshkian hoped to resume the nuclear negotiations so that the sanctions that are paralyzing the Iranian economy could be lifted.

(dpa/NAN)

