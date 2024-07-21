President Joe Biden has announced that he will no longer seek re-election.

Mr Biden, who has faced criticism from members of his party due to what appears to be a cognitive decline due to his age, 81, announced his decision in a post on X.

“I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down…”

Mr Biden’s exit means the Democratic Party will elect a new presidential candidate to challenge Donald Trump, who has already been declared the Republican Party’s candidate.

Details later…

