The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has named the man who shot ex-President Donald Trump as Matthew Crooks.

Mr Crooks, 20, was shot dead after he shot at the Republican presidential nominee during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. One other rally attendant was shot dead while two others were severely injured from the shootings.

The FBI has now described the attack as an assassination attempt on Mr Trump, saying the gunman fired multiple shots, CNN reports.

Mr Trump was briefly treated at the hospital after the incident with the former president saying he was shot at the “upper part of my right ear.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack which has been condemned by Mr Trump’s main opponent, President Joe Biden, and ex-President Barack Obama.

Mr Biden, who was in Delaware during the shooting, has also spoken to Mr Trump, the White House said.

In his reaction, former President Obama wrote on X that there “is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.” He said he was “relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt.”

It is unclear how the shooting will impact the November US presidential election that sees Mr Trump locked in a close race with Mr Biden of the Democratic Party.

Mr Trump, 78, is popular among conservatives and right-wing voters and has repeatedly campaigned against immigration and vowed to deport thousands of illegal immigrants.

Mr Biden, 81, who is currently the Democratic Party candidate, supports a more inclusive society and has created pathways for illegal immigrants without crime records to become American citizens. He faces internal criticism from his party following concerns about his cognitive ability, especially after a poor debate performance against Mr Trump. Although there have been calls from some Democrats that he should drop from the race, the president has said he would not and would defeat Mr Trump in the election.

