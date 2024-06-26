Kenyan President William Ruto said his country had “experienced an unprecedented attack on its democracy” after demonstrators stormed parliament on Tuesday in mass protests against planned tax rises.

Mr Ruto said “legitimate” protests against his policies had been “hijacked by a group of organised criminals.”

He warned that his government would use all means at its disposal to prevent a repeat of the violence – “at whatever cost.”

“Today’s events mark a critical point on how we respond to threats to our peace,” the BBC reports the president as saying. “We will ensure a situation of this nature does not recur again.”

Kenya is in the grips of nationwide protests against proposed tax hikes, culminating in Tuesday’s “total shutdown” of the country.

Police fired tear gas at protesters outside the parliament and used live ammunition, leaving at least five people dead and more than 30 injured, according to human rights groups.

The controversial finance bill has led to widespread protests which organisers say will be “7 Days of Rage.”

Last week, the government scrapped some tax increases, including a proposed 16 per cent value-added tax on bread along with taxes on motor vehicles, vegetable oil and mobile money transfers. But the concessions have not been enough to quell protests amid the rising cost of living.

Earlier on Tuesday, parliament had passed a bill to increase taxes, including fuel levies and import taxes, despite protests opposing the move. The law is now awaiting Mr Ruto’s assent, according to Financial Times.

Mr Ruto, who has also approved military deployment to quell the protests, did not say whether he would withdraw support for the finance bill.

“It is not in order, or even conceivable, that criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters can reign terror against the people, their elected representatives, and the institutions established under our Constitution and expect to go scot-free,” the president said, adding that democratic expression and crime must be isolated from one another.

At least five people were shot dead and around 31 were injured during Tuesday’s protests, according to Amnesty International.

Earlier in the day, the police had tried to disperse the mostly young protesters who were chanting “Ruto must go!”

Foreign embassies from a number of countries, including the US, a staunch ally of Mr Ruto, said they were “deeply concerned by the violence witnessed in many parts of the country during the recent protests” and “regret the tragic loss of life and injuries sustained, including by the use of live fire.”

